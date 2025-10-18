The Gaza health ministry said on Saturday it received the remains of 15 more Palestinians returned by Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total number of bodies handed over to 135 since the start of the ceasefire.

The ministry said medical teams are handling the remains in accordance with approved forensic and medical protocols, including examination, documentation, and identification procedures, before returning them to families.

“Some of the bodies show signs of abuse, beatings, bound hands, and blindfolded eyes,” the ministry added.

The ministry added that families have so far identified seven victims through an online reference system established to match remains with missing persons.

Burnings, torture, field killings

On Friday, Ahmad Dhahir, director of forensic medicine at the Nasser Hospital, told Anadolu that due to the lack of scientific tools, the health ministry launched an online portal showing select, censored photos of the bodies to help families identify missing relatives remotely.

Ismail al Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, also told Anadolu on Friday that the ministry received through the ICRC the remains of 120 unidentified Palestinians in three groups.