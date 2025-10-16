WAR ON GAZA
Israel sent Palestinian bodies 'bound like animals, blindfolded, bearing signs of torture, burns'
Health Ministry says bodies of Palestinian detainees bear signs of abuse, burns and binding, while a prisoners’ group cites possible organ theft and calls for an international investigation.
The bodies of deceased Palestinians, held by Israel, lie in plastic bags on the floor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, following their release / AP
October 16, 2025

A senior health official in Gaza has said that signs of torture and burns were found on the bodies of Palestinian detainees returned by Israel under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"The bodies of Gaza’s prisoners were returned to us bound like animals, blindfolded, and bearing horrific signs of torture and burns — evidence of atrocities committed in secrecy," said Dr Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

He described the visible marks on the bodies as "crimes that cannot be concealed," alleging that many detainees "were executed after being tied up."

"The bodies of innocent Palestinians were left as a witness to the executioners’ brutality, as they did not die a natural death but were executed after being bound," al-Bursh said, calling for "an urgent international investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice," describing what happened as a "full-fledged war crime."

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office also cited possible organ theft from some of the retrieved bodies.

"Preliminary data indicates the possibility of human organs being stolen from some bodies, in a crime that transcends humanity and reveals a systematic criminal practice by the occupation against Palestinians both alive and dead," the office said in a statement.

Citing medical and forensic testimonies, the office said many of the returned bodies were "handcuffed, blindfolded, and showed signs of severe torture, burns, and being crushed by Israeli armoured vehicles."

"The evidence confirms that some victims were executed in cold blood after being arrested, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention," it added.

The office called for "an urgent and independent international investigation to expose the perpetrators and bring them before international justice."

Earlier on Thursday, the Gaza Health Ministry said it had received the remains of 30 Palestinians from Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross, noting that some bore signs of abuse.

At least 120 bodies of Palestinians have been released by Israel since the ceasefire deal took effect on Friday.

