WAR ON GAZA
US appoints Steven Fagin as 'civilian lead' for Gaza ceasefire oversight body
The Civil-Military Coordination Centre was set up in southern Israel on October 17 to observe the ceasefire for any violations and handle logistics, including aid delivery into war-ravaged Gaza.
Gaza ceasefire monitoring hub is set up in southern Israel. / AA Archive
October 24, 2025

The United States has named a veteran diplomat as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.

US State Department said on Friday that Steve Fagin, a career diplomat, will work alongside US Army Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, the military head already appointed to the hub set up after the October 10 ceasefire.

Some 200 US troops were sent to the centre, set up in a rented warehouse, where they work with soldiers from Israel and European countries, representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, and personnel from the United Nations and aid groups.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the site, which is a short drive from Gaza, on Friday and called it a "historic" undertaking.

"There's going to be ups and downs and twists and turns, but I think we have a lot of reason for healthy optimism about the progress that's being made," Rubio said.

Fagin has long experience in the Middle East.

He has served since 2022 as ambassador to Yemen, managing relations at a turbulent time.

And it is just the latest time Fagin has taken a major concurrent position.

He served for three months until recently as the top US diplomat in Baghdad while remaining ambassador to Yemen, a job in which he has been based primarily in Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE:AFP
