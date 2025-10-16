AFRICA
2 min read
Four killed in Kenya as security forces disperse crowd viewing the body of deceased ex-PM Odinga
Kenya Airports Authority temporarily suspended flights as thousands of mourners stormed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to witness the arrival of Odinga's body.
Four killed in Kenya as security forces disperse crowd viewing the body of deceased ex-PM Odinga
Nairobi / AFP
October 16, 2025

Four people have been killed and scores injured in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, after security forces fired shots and lobbed teargas canisters to disperse huge crowds at a stadium where the body of the deceased former prime minister Raila Odinga was on display.

The sound of gunfire was also captured on the Kenyan presidency’s live broadcast on X and YouTube as crowds surged toward the viewing area at the Kasarani Stadium outside of Nairobi on Thursday.

Authorities said the crowd had overwhelmed security barriers as emotions ran high because of the death of the veteran opposition leader, who died on Wednesday in Kerala, India, following a cardiac arrest during treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital.

Thousands of mourners stormed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) earlier to witness the arrival of Odinga’s body. Many climbed the boarding stairs and into stationary planes, including the cockpit, to catch a glimpse of the Kenya Airways aircraft that ferried the remains.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) temporarily suspended flights as crowds overwhelmed the runway and terminal areas.

RelatedTRT World - Kenya's perennial voice of opposition Raila Odinga dies

Collective grief

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of mourners lined major highways, waving branches and twigs, a symbolic act of mourning in Odinga’s Luo community from western Kenya, where the gesture represents unity and collective grief, as his convoy made its slow journey from the airport to the capital.

Authorities have declared Friday a public holiday in Odinga’s honour, with plans for a state funeral at Nyayo Stadium and nationwide memorial events.

Flags will remain at half-mast across Kenya and diplomatic missions, and the government said public viewings will continue in several counties in the coming days.

Police have increased patrols around Nairobi as thousands continue to gather at public venues, with mourners lighting candles and singing songs.

The government has urged calm as preparations for the state funeral continue.

RelatedTRT World - Raila Odinga: Kenya's political enigma never left the stage

Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida