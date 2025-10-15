Raila Odinga may not have won the presidency in five attempts, but for four decades he remained central to Kenyan politics, his unmatched charisma and tenacity giving him a hold on the nation's imagination that no electoral defeat could diminish.

He was detained without trial, forced into exile and ran for President five times, claiming each time that he was denied victory.

He was both former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's fiercest rival and his partner in what became a historic handshake.

He once allied with current President William Ruto, then became his opponent, only to surprise many by opening a dialogue with him again.

For more than four decades, former Prime Minister Jaramogi Raila Odinga was the enigma of Kenyan politics, the man who was never quite in power, yet never out of it either.

Raila's sudden death on October 15 at Koothattukulam in India's Kerala on October 15 marks the end of an era.

Early years

Born on January 7, 1945, Raila grew up around politics. His father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was Kenya's first Vice-President under Jomo Kenyatta after the East African nation gained independence in 1963 from British colonial rule.

When Jaramogi and Kenyatta fell out, Kenya's politics changed forever, setting the stage for the younger Odinga to carve out his own space.

Raila studied mechanical engineering in what was then East Germany during the Cold War. Perhaps it was the mix of socialism and struggle in that part of the world that shaped his worldview. He even named his first son Fidel after Fidel Castro, a reflection of his revolutionary ideals.

Detention and exile

Raila's political journey was nothing short of eventful, if not unique.

In 1982, he was detained for six years without trial, accused of taking part in a failed coup against the then President, Daniel arap Moi. While he was eventually released, his ordeal didn't end there.

He lived under constant surveillance and was allegedly subjected to harassment before going into exile in Norway in 1991.

In 1992, with Kenya finally opening up to multi-party democracy, Raila returned and won the Lang'ata parliamentary seat. From there, he became the face of the opposition, the politician whose outspokenness became his hallmark when many others chose to keep quiet.

His tenacity was reflected in five unsuccessful attempts at the presidency – in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

The 2007 election, especially, tore the nation apart, leading to violence that left more than 1,100 people dead. It was one of Kenya's darkest chapters.

But out of this chaos came a moment of reconciliation, a power-sharing deal that made Raila the country's prime minister in 2008, with his rival Mwoi Kibabi serving as president.

It would turn out to be a bittersweet victory, briefly sating his political ambition before fading out with the advent of the new 2010 constitution, which scrapped the prime ministerial position and consolidated executive power under the presidency.

Famous handshake

After yet another fiercely contested election in 2017, when many believed the rivalry between Raila and then President Uhuru Kenyatta would never end, the former stunned the nation the very next year by shaking his rival's hand.