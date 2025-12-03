Türkiye will launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan beginning in 2026, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced during high-level meetings in Islamabad.

Bayraktar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, and held separate talks with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Energy Minister for Electricity Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

Following the meetings, Türkiye’s national oil company TPAO signed hydrocarbon exploration and production agreements with six Pakistani firms — Mari Energies, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHPL — covering five blocks across the country.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Bayraktar said the deals mark a “significant step” in expanding energy and mining cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad.

“Türkiye has developed strong capabilities in oil and natural gas exploration in recent years. With these new partnerships, TPAO now holds licences in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan,” he said.

Bayraktar confirmed that Türkiye will serve as operator in at least one offshore block and that seismic research vessels will be deployed to Pakistani waters in 2026.

“We are very hopeful about the prospects here. Our goal is to begin operations next year, including seismic surveys in some fields and direct drilling in others. This will produce concrete results for Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation,” he said.

Next step: mining projects

The minister noted that Ankara intends to extend the partnership beyond hydrocarbons.