TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye to begin oil and gas exploration in five Pakistani fields in 2026
The deals signed between the two countries grant Türkiye’s TPAO exploration rights in five Pakistani fields, paving the way for seismic surveys, drilling, and expanded cooperation in energy and mining, starting next year.
Türkiye to begin oil and gas exploration in five Pakistani fields in 2026
Alparslan Bayraktar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office. / AA
December 3, 2025

Türkiye will launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan beginning in 2026, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced during high-level meetings in Islamabad.

Bayraktar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, and held separate talks with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Energy Minister for Electricity Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari. 

Following the meetings, Türkiye’s national oil company TPAO signed hydrocarbon exploration and production agreements with six Pakistani firms — Mari Energies, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHPL — covering five blocks across the country.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Bayraktar said the deals mark a “significant step” in expanding energy and mining cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad. 

“Türkiye has developed strong capabilities in oil and natural gas exploration in recent years. With these new partnerships, TPAO now holds licences in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan,” he said.

Bayraktar confirmed that Türkiye will serve as operator in at least one offshore block and that seismic research vessels will be deployed to Pakistani waters in 2026. 

“We are very hopeful about the prospects here. Our goal is to begin operations next year, including seismic surveys in some fields and direct drilling in others. This will produce concrete results for Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan–Türkiye relations: From spiritual amity to strategic partnership

Next step: mining projects

The minister noted that Ankara intends to extend the partnership beyond hydrocarbons. 

RECOMMENDED

Calling Pakistan “a country of significant mineral wealth,” Bayraktar said Türkiye’s state mining enterprises — MTAIC and Eti Maden — will soon begin active operations in the country.

“We made key decisions today. Similar to our work in Africa and Central Asia, we will move quickly into joint mining projects in Pakistan,” he said.

Energy partnership linked to $5B trade goal

Bayraktar emphasised that deepening cooperation in energy and mining is essential for meeting the bilateral target of raising trade volume to $5 billion, set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Pakistan in February. 

He added that Türkiye and Pakistan, both major importers of oil products and LNG, are also exploring the possibility of joint procurement to create cost advantages.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and Pakistan reaffirm support for Palestinian people

Agreements built on earlier groundwork

The latest deals in Islamabad build on a series of accords signed during Erdogan’s February visit, including agreements on hydrocarbon cooperation, energy transition and mining. 

A follow-up visit by Bayraktar in April paved the way for TPAO and Pakistan’s national companies to submit joint bids for offshore and onshore tenders — bids that have now materialised into formal exploration licenses.

“Pakistan is a country with which we share deep ties. We were received with exceptional hospitality, and we plan to return frequently as these projects move forward,” Bayraktar said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings