WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Türkiye and Pakistan reaffirm support for Palestinian people
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people.
Türkiye and Pakistan reaffirm support for Palestinian people
The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People underscores global support for their rights and quest for statehood. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

Ankara and Islamabad have renewed their calls for a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian cause, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday underscoring Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s backing for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. It stressed that such a state remains essential for achieving regional peace and stability.

Ankara also emphasised that its support for Palestinians is “unwavering,” noting that solidarity with the Palestinian people carries heightened significance amid ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian challenges.

The statement concluded with a call on the international community to intensify efforts towards a comprehensive solution, reaffirming Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to all initiatives aimed at securing the rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people.

Calling for full Israeli withdrawal

Islamabad also reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to Associated Press of Pakistan.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people.

RECOMMENDED

“We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital,” the president said.

Zardari said that Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people, mentioning that Islamabad’s support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in the universal values of human dignity, fairness, and justice.

Separately, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Palestinians “have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time – denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed.”

“In the wake of these grave realities, there must be a full and credible accountability for the war crimes and genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law,” Sharif said.

He called for “complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza, as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity.”

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, with the US backing, whose first phase became effective on October 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Pakistan to keep cooperating against Israel's genocidal policy in Gaza: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance