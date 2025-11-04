France has strongly condemned the ethnically motivated atrocities committed by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the North Darfur city of Al Fasher, calling for accountability and an immediate end to the group’s offensive.

In a statement on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry denounced reports of summary executions, massacres, sexual violence, attacks on humanitarian workers, looting, abductions, and forced displacements carried out by the RSF.

France urged the paramilitary group to cease its operations in North Darfur and refrain from expanding into areas where civilians have sought refuge from violence.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice,” the statement said.

Paris also called on the RSF to honor its international commitments, including obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and to fully implement the Declaration for the Protection of Civilians in Sudan, signed in Jeddah on May 11, 2023.

Support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity

France reiterated its appeal to all parties in the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and the safe, non-discriminatory delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly to the city of Tawila.