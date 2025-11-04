AFRICA
France condemns RSF atrocities, urges halt to Al Fasher offensive
Paris urges paramilitary group to cease its operations in North Darfur, refrain from expanding into areas where civilians have sought refuge.
Smoke rises over Zamzam Camp for displaced people amid ongoing conflict in North Darfur, Sudan, April 11, 2025. / Reuters
November 4, 2025

France has strongly condemned the ethnically motivated atrocities committed by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the North Darfur city of Al Fasher, calling for accountability and an immediate end to the group’s offensive.

In a statement on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry denounced reports of summary executions, massacres, sexual violence, attacks on humanitarian workers, looting, abductions, and forced displacements carried out by the RSF.

France urged the paramilitary group to cease its operations in North Darfur and refrain from expanding into areas where civilians have sought refuge from violence.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice,” the statement said.

Paris also called on the RSF to honor its international commitments, including obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and to fully implement the Declaration for the Protection of Civilians in Sudan, signed in Jeddah on May 11, 2023.

Support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity

France reiterated its appeal to all parties in the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians and the safe, non-discriminatory delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly to the city of Tawila.

The ministry expressed deep regret over the Sudanese authorities’ decision to expel the country director and operations chief of the World Food Programme (WFP), saying such actions hinder vital relief efforts.

Reaffirming its support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, France urged all foreign actors to end military assistance to warring parties and avoid any actions that could escalate tensions or fuel the conflict.

On October 26, the RSF captured the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed ethnic-based massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of others and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:AA
