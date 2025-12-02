WORLD
Peru presidential hopeful survives shooting attack
Police say neither Rafael Belaunde nor his driver was badly injured in the attack.
(FILE) The politician told police he had not received any threats. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Peruvian presidential hopeful Rafael Belaunde escaped bloodied but not seriously hurt on Tuesday from an attack by gunmen on his car south of the capital Lima, police said.

Gunmen on a motorbike fired several shots at the SUV in which the 50-year-old politician was a passenger.

Bullets shattered the windscreen, leaving Belaunde with blood stains on his face and shirt from cuts caused by broken glass, according to TV images.

In a statement on X, police said neither Belaunde nor his driver was badly injured in the attack in the town of Cerro Azul, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of Lima.

"Shots were fired at the vehicle and at him," police chief Oscar Arriola told reporters.

The politician told police he had not received any threats.

Belaunde, a former energy minister and founder of Libertad Popular (Popular Liberty) party, is the grandson of two-term ex-president Fernando Belaunde.

SOURCE:AFP
