US federal funds that help tens of millions of Americans to buy food for their families and send their toddlers to preschool could begin running dry from Saturday if Congress doesn’t reach a deal by then to end the US government shutdown.

Funding for another programme that helps mothers care for their newborns could run out the following week.

Barring a resolution to the shutdown, the US will have a gaping hole in its safety net, particularly for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme, which helps about one in eight Americans buy groceries.

Benefits under the programme known as SNAP run dry starting Saturday.

Funding for a group of Head Start preschool programmes and Special Supplemental Nutrition Programme for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, also could run out soon.

Here’s a look at what would happen to each programme.

SNAP benefits could leave millions without money for food

Lower-income families who qualify for SNAP receive debit cards loaded each month by the federal government used only for buying groceries at participating stores and farmers markets.

The debit cards are recharged in slightly different ways in each state. Not everyone receives their benefits on the first day of the month, though many beneficiaries get them early in the month.

The average monthly benefit is $187 per person.

Most beneficiaries have incomes at or below the poverty level.

There’s also uncertainty about whether benefits left on cards on November 1 can be used.

Arkansas officials suggest people who have balances on their cards should use the funds this month on shelf-stable foods.

Missouri and Pennsylvania officials expect previous benefits will remain accessible and are telling beneficiaries to save for November if they can.

President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected the idea of using some $5 billion in contingency money to keep providing the federal cash for food, saying that reserve is limited to expenses such as help after disasters.

That decision contrasts with a report late last month by the US Department of Agriculture that said a contingency fund could cover SNAP benefits if government funding lapsed.

Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups have urged the Trump administration to tap into that fund to provide partial benefits into November.

Some states seeking to fill void of SNAP benefit cuts

Officials in Louisiana, Vermont and Virginia have pledged to backfill food aid for recipients even while the shutdown stalls the federal programme, though state-level details haven't been announced.