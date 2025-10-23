US
US Senate blocks funding bill for 12th time as government shutdown enters 22nd day
Federal government remains closed in what is now the second-longest shutdown in US history, with no breakthrough in sight.
October 23, 2025

The US Senate has voted for a 12th time to block a House-passed bill to end an ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 22nd day.

By a vote of 54-46 on Wednesday, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed measure to fund the government until November 21.

The voting came right after Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley wrapped up a marathon speech on the Senate floor after speaking for more than 22 hours to protest President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Angus King and John Fetterman joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Senator Rand Paul voted against the bill.

The second in history

The government shutdown became the second-longest in US history on Wednesday, overtaking the 1995-1996 funding lapse as it entered its 22nd day with no breakthrough in negotiations.

The shutdown began on October 1 after a breakdown in negotiations on federal spending priorities.

Thousands of federal workers have since been furloughed or are working without pay, while government services have been curtailed or suspended.

