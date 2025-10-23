The US Senate has voted for a 12th time to block a House-passed bill to end an ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 22nd day.

By a vote of 54-46 on Wednesday, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed measure to fund the government until November 21.

The voting came right after Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley wrapped up a marathon speech on the Senate floor after speaking for more than 22 hours to protest President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Angus King and John Fetterman joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Senator Rand Paul voted against the bill.