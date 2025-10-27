South Africa is concerned that the Gaza ceasefire is being “undermined” by continued Israeli assaults on the Palestinian enclave and the occupied West Bank, the president said.

“After decades of dispossession, repression and oppression, the people of Gaza are facing genocide,” Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday at a public lecture at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, where he was conferred an honorary doctorate in international relations.

Ramaphosa praised Malaysia’s “principled solidarity” with Palestinians and reiterated his country’s appreciation of the ceasefire deal brokered by the US, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, which includes captive return, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the resumption of humanitarian aid.

“We cannot but be moved to action by the slaughter of tens of thousands of civilians, forced displacement, deliberate starvation and the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure,” he said.

The South African leader urged the international community to “make every effort” to ensure the peace deal paves the way for Palestinian statehood and self-determination and to pursue a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with Palestine existing peacefully alongside Israel.

Ramaphosa also praised Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and for Malaysia’s leadership within the Hague Group, a coalition of Colombia, South Africa, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia and Senegal, which aims to hold Israel accountable under international law.

In December 2023, South Africa initiated landmark proceedings against Israel at the ICJ, alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war on Gaza.