A Palestinian man was injured by Israeli gunfire in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied East Jerusalem, on Sunday, according to medics.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its teams treated a young Palestinian who was shot in his thigh by Israeli forces near a separation wall in Al-Ram before he was hospitalised.

No further details were provided regarding the cause of the attack.

The Israeli army frequently shoots at Palestinian workers who attempt to climb the separation wall to work inside Israel.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers cut down dozens of olive trees in a Palestinian farmland in al-Minya village of Bethlehem in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.