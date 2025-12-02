A Syrian Druze cleric was killed by outlaw groups in the southern Sweida province on Tuesday, according to local media.

The state-run TV channel Alikhbariah, citing unnamed sources, reported that Raed al-Matni, a religious figure in the Druze community, was killed by the so-called “National Guard,” a group affiliated with Druze leader Hikmat al-Hajri.

Hijri’s forces killed Matni “on alleged charges of collaborating with the Syrian government,” the sources added.

His body was transferred to the Sweida National Hospital, the channel said.

There was no immediate comment from the Sweida governorate or the Syrian authorities on Matni’s killing.

In recent hours, a video went viral on social media showing the cleric being beaten during his arrest by Hijri’s forces on Sunday, sparking anger and outrage across Syria.

According to Syrian media outlets, Matni held an important social and religious role in the eastern countryside of Sweida.