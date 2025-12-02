A Syrian Druze cleric was killed by outlaw groups in the southern Sweida province on Tuesday, according to local media.
The state-run TV channel Alikhbariah, citing unnamed sources, reported that Raed al-Matni, a religious figure in the Druze community, was killed by the so-called “National Guard,” a group affiliated with Druze leader Hikmat al-Hajri.
Hijri’s forces killed Matni “on alleged charges of collaborating with the Syrian government,” the sources added.
His body was transferred to the Sweida National Hospital, the channel said.
There was no immediate comment from the Sweida governorate or the Syrian authorities on Matni’s killing.
In recent hours, a video went viral on social media showing the cleric being beaten during his arrest by Hijri’s forces on Sunday, sparking anger and outrage across Syria.
According to Syrian media outlets, Matni held an important social and religious role in the eastern countryside of Sweida.
Matni had been close to Hijri before a rift emerged between them following recent acts of violence in the province last July and the formation of what became known as the “National Guard,” a move Matni opposed.
The Druze community in Sweida has three religious authorities, whose positions sometimes diverge: Hikmat al-Hijri, Hammoud Yahya al-Hinnawi, and Yusuf Jarbou.
Followers of Hijri constitute a minority and are not considered representative of the Druze community in the province.
Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a weeklong bout of clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left hundreds dead.
Since Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.
Assad, Syria’s president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.