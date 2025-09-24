Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa reiterated the importance of preserving Syria’s unity, warning that any division would harm neighbouring countries, local media reported on Wednesday.

“The unity of Syria remains at the core of our security and stability policy,” the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV quoted Sharaa as saying in an interview with the Middle East Institute in New York.

“Any division would harm neighbouring countries and disturb regional security,” as Syria plays a pivotal role in the region, he added.

“Washington can assist in integrating the SDF with Syrian forces,” the president said.

Regarding the past conflict in the southern Suwayda province, Sharaa said that “all parties had some mistakes.”

“We have chosen reconciliation,” he stressed.

The Syrian president affirmed that diplomatic efforts were undertaken to agree on a possible security deal with Israel.