Syria's unity remains core to regional security, division threatens neighbours—President Sharaa
'My visit to New York marks Syria’s return to the international community,’ says President Ahmed al Sharaa
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa. / Reuters
September 24, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa reiterated the importance of preserving Syria’s unity, warning that any division would harm neighbouring countries, local media reported on Wednesday.

“The unity of Syria remains at the core of our security and stability policy,” the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV quoted Sharaa as saying in an interview with the Middle East Institute in New York.

“Any division would harm neighbouring countries and disturb regional security,” as Syria plays a pivotal role in the region, he added.

“Washington can assist in integrating the SDF with Syrian forces,” the president said.

Regarding the past conflict in the southern Suwayda province, Sharaa said that “all parties had some mistakes.”

“We have chosen reconciliation,” he stressed.

The Syrian president affirmed that diplomatic efforts were undertaken to agree on a possible security deal with Israel.

“The success of any agreement with Israel paves the way for other agreements to spread peace in the region,” Sharaa said.

“Israel must accept the deployment of international forces as it was stated in the 1974 (disengagement) agreement,” Sharaa said, noting that the return to Syria’s previous situation would not serve the interests of anyone.

Following the fall of the Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defence installations.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Damascus pursues a policy of maintaining equal distance from all countries, and “my visit to New York marks Syria’s return to the international community,” Sharaa said.

The Syrian leader arrived in New York on September 22 to address the UN General Assembly, marking the first time a Syrian head of state has done so since 1967.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
