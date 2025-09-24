European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a joint statement on X, the EU leaders said on Tuesday they had a "good exchange" with al Sharaa on the challenges Syria faces during its transition.

They reiterated the bloc's support for "a genuine, inclusive, peaceful and Syrian-led transition, free from harmful foreign interference."