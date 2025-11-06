The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the Daesh and Al-Qaeda sanctions list.

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.

US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz welcomed the adoption.

"With the adoption of this text, the Council is sending a strong political signal that recognises Syria is in a new era," he said.

"The delisting of President al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Khattab should help give the Syrian people the greatest chance."

"China's envoy Fu Cong argued that the resolution failed to address the "the legitimate concerns of all parties."

"The sponsor did not fully heed the views of all members and forced the Council to take action even when there were huge differences among Council members in an attempt to serve its own political agenda," said Fu, referring to the US.

"China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in achieving security, stability, and development in Syria at an early date," he added.

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia emphasised that the "resolution reaffirms the Security Council's commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."