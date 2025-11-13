TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Bodies of soldiers martyred in cargo plane crash brought to Türkiye
Turkish Armed Forces A400M aircraft carried bodies from Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, to Murted Air Base in the capital Ankara.
Bodies of soldiers martyred in cargo plane crash brought to Türkiye
Bodies of Turkish soldiers from cargo plane crash are brought to Türkiye / AA
November 13, 2025

The bodies of the Turkish soldiers from Tuesday’s cargo plane crash along the Georgia-Azerbaijan border were brought back to Türkiye on Thursday.

After forensic examinations were completed, a Turkish Armed Forces A400M aircraft carried the bodies from Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, to Murted Air Base in Ankara province.

After landing, the bodies were taken by ambulance to the Forensic Medicine Institute.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft had crashed while on its way home from Azerbaijan.

According to the National Defence Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.

RelatedTRT World - 20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations