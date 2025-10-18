ASIA PACIFIC
Thailand's Democrat Party reinstates controversial ex-PM amid internal struggles
Abhisit Vejjajiva is back at the helm of Thailand's Democrat Party with strong backing as he positions the party for future polls.
Abhisit led Thailand during the 2010s Red Shirts crackdown. [File photo] / Reuters
October 18, 2025

Thailand's oldest political party voted on Saturday to reinstate as its leader a conservative ex-premier who led the country during a bloody military crackdown on "Red Shirts" protesters.

Abhisit Vejjajiva, who led Thailand from 2008 to 2011 during the global financial crisis, gained early popularity for his eloquent debating style.

But his leadership of the Democrat Party was marred by the military crackdown on "Red Shirts" protesters in 2010 that killed more than 90 people and left over 2,000 wounded.

Abhisit was branded by rivals as "the PM with blood on his hands" and his political career faltered in the following years amid internal party divisions, leading him to resign as its leader and then withdraw his membership in 2023.

On Saturday, party members voted with 96 percent support to reinstate him as leader in a vote broadcast on local media.

"I thank everyone for trusting my ability once again," the 61-year-old — wearing the party's blue colour — told members after the vote.

"My heart never left here."

Months of political chaos

Thailand is currently governed by a minority government, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pledging to dissolve parliament and hold a new election within four months.

Analysts say Abhisit's comeback could position the Democrat Party as a key player in the next polls, where he will likely be its leading candidate.

"People already have long-standing connections with him and the Democrat Party," Ekkarin Tuansiri, a political scientist at Prince of Songkla University, told public broadcaster ThaiPBS, adding, "but it won't be easy".

Founded in 1946, the Democrat Party was once a political powerhouse and a long-time rival to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's Red Shirts movement, but it has struggled in recent years with declining support and internal discord.

Born in England and educated at Oxford, Abhisit — a dual Thai-British national — has often been accused by rivals of being out of touch with Thais and evading the kingdom's compulsory military service for men.

