POLITICS
2 min read
Thailand suspends PM Paetongtarn over leaked audio in Cambodia border dispute
Paetongtarn Shinawatra accepted suspension as Thailand faces political instability and border conflict with Cambodia.
Thailand suspends PM Paetongtarn over leaked audio in Cambodia border dispute
Thailand Politics / AP
July 1, 2025

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a recent leaked audio linked to a border dispute with Cambodia.

The court accepted charges against Paetongtarn over her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen for deliberation and suspended her from duty as prime minister.

A group of 36 senators had filed the charges, accepted by all nine members of the court, accusing her of "gross ethical misconduct and dishonesty" in connection with the call.

During the phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate head Hun Sen, the Thai leader allegedly criticised her country’s military, specifically the 2nd Army Region commander, over escalating border tensions with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn's suspension came hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a reshuffle in the Cabinet following the exit of a key party from the ruling coalition.

RelatedTRT Global - Thailand blocks crossings with Cambodia over border dispute, stranding many

Thai PM ‘accepts’ court decision suspending her

The Thai PM, meanwhile, said she accepts the Constitutional Court's decision to suspend her from her premiership pending a case seeking her dismissal.

Recommended

"I want to apologise to people who are upset by all of this," she told reporters, "I will continue to work for the country as a Thai citizen."

Paetongtarn, 38, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected Thailand's youngest and only second female prime minister last August.

Two of the nine justices voted against suspending her.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will serve as acting prime minister until the royal endorsement of Phumtham Wechayachai as deputy prime minister and interior minister, set for Thursday.

In the changed Cabinet, Paetongtarn was set to serve as culture minister and endorsement is set for the same day, but it remains unclear whether the top court order affects that role.

The eight new nominations for the Cabinet became necessary after the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest partner in the previous ruling bloc, withdrew its support last month.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been simmering since May 28, when troops exchanged fire along the frontier, leaving one Cambodian soldier dead.

The two Southeast Asian nations have since closed their borders.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point