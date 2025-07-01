Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over a recent leaked audio linked to a border dispute with Cambodia.

The court accepted charges against Paetongtarn over her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen for deliberation and suspended her from duty as prime minister.

A group of 36 senators had filed the charges, accepted by all nine members of the court, accusing her of "gross ethical misconduct and dishonesty" in connection with the call.

During the phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate head Hun Sen, the Thai leader allegedly criticised her country’s military, specifically the 2nd Army Region commander, over escalating border tensions with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn's suspension came hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed a reshuffle in the Cabinet following the exit of a key party from the ruling coalition.

Thai PM ‘accepts’ court decision suspending her

The Thai PM, meanwhile, said she accepts the Constitutional Court's decision to suspend her from her premiership pending a case seeking her dismissal.