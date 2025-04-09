Pakistan's national carrier has posted an annual profit for the first time in more than two decades ahead of a second attempt by the government to sell the airline, the country's defence minister said.

The disclosure was made at a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) board meeting, the minister said late on Tuesday.

"PIACL Board today has approved its accounts FY 2024, and after 21 years, it has achieved an operating profit of PKR 9.3 Billion ($33.14 million) & Net Profit of PKR 26.2 Billion (after deferred tax adjustment)," Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in a post on X, which was confirmed by the airline in a statement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed it a "major turnaround after decades of losses" and said in a post on X: "The skies ahead looks brighter, God willing."

Islamabad's attempt to privatise PIA last year fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below the asking price of more than $300 million.

Failed sale