All National Guard members deployed to Washington, DC are "now armed" after last week's shooting near the White House, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that everybody in DC is now armed, and a lot of our DC National Guardsmen are now also doing joint patrols with members of the police department here in DC. So their safety is, of course, top of mind," Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told reporters.

The order comes in the wake of last week’s ambush shooting of two Guard members near the Farragut West metro station, blocks away from the White House. One of them, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, later succumbed to her injuries, while the other, Andrew Wolfe, 24, is currently hospitalised.

The suspect, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been charged with murder, assault and firearms offences.

Wilson said more than 2,200 National Guard members from across the country are serving as part of Joint Task Force DC, with an additional 500 on the way.