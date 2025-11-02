US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that he agreed with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, on the need to set up military-to-military channels.

"Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and de-escalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon," Hegseth wrote on X.

He noted that peace, stability and good relations are the "best path" for the two nations.

"As President Trump said, his historic 'G2 meeting' set the tone for everlasting peace and success for the US and China. The Department of War will do the same — peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations," Hegseth added.