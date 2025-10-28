Malaysia has handed over the chairmanship of Southeast Asia's regional bloc to the Philippines, with territorial disputes in the South China Sea set to dominate its agenda when Manila takes charge in 2026.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who will remain chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) until the end of the year, symbolically passed the gavel to Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos at the close of a summit in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

"On the first day of 2026, ASEAN will begin a new chapter," Anwar said.

The Philippines is one of four ASEAN member states, along with Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, that have contesting claims in the South China Sea linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

This has put them at odds with China, which has its own sweeping assertions of sovereignty over the strategic waterway despite an international ruling in 2016 concluding that this has no legal basis.

Tensions between Beijing and Manila have been particularly fraught, with maritime confrontations occurring regularly.

"The South China Sea only becomes an area of focus when incidents on the ground heat up... and they have been heating up," a Southeast Asian diplomat told AFP at the ASEAN summit, speaking on condition of anonymity.

ASEAN and China have been negotiating a code of conduct to regulate behaviour in the contested maritime area, aiming to secure an agreement by next year - more than two decades since the idea was first proposed.

Related TRT World - ASEAN urges Myanmar to end ‘indiscriminate violence,’ reaffirms five-point peace plan

‘Positive outcomes’

Marcos told the Kuala Lumpur summit that "there are positive outcomes to be gained if we commit to cooperation and meaningful engagement, especially in the South China Sea."