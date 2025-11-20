Pakistani security forces have killed at least 30 militants during military operations in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past several days, the army's media wing has said.

Security forces killed 23 militants in Kurram, four in Mohmand, two in Lakki Marwat, and one in Tank districts during military operations on Wednesday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at least two police officials were killed and four others wounded when a bomb exploded near their vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed to the media.

Pakistani forces have escalated their intelligence-based operations in multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after recent attacks in the capital, Islamabad and various parts of the province.

