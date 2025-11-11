ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Pakistan thwarts terrorist siege at army-run cadet college in Wana
Operation continues as security forces kill two terrorists, engage others cornered inside the facility.
Pakistan thwarts terrorist siege at army-run cadet college in Wana
The attack began on Monday evening when the army said the terrorists attempted to breach the security perimetre at Cadet College Wana. / AP
November 11, 2025

Pakistani security forces killed two Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) terrorists as they attempted to take cadets hostage at an army-run college overnight in Wana, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide car bomber and five other attackers were involved, according to the authorities.

The TTP is separate from but loosely affiliated with Afghanistan’s Taliban. The group is designated a terrorist organisation by both the United States and the United Nations.

The attack began on Monday evening when the army said the terrorists attempted to breach the security perimetre at Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan, but had to retreat after the Pakistani military responded.

The attackers then rammed the main gate with a vehicle loaded with explosives, damaging the gate and the nearby infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
RECOMMENDED

According to Alamgir Mahsud, the local police chief, two of the militants were quickly killed by troops on Monday evening, while three militants managed to enter the sprawling compound before being cornered in an administrative block.

“All cadets, instructors and staff remained safe,” Mahsud said, adding that troops deployed at the college prevented the assailants from reaching the main building of the college.

He said dozens of houses near the college were badly damaged by the impact of the massive suicide bombing, which wounded at least 16 civilians.

Pakistan says the terrorists had support from India and handlers in Afghanistan. There was no immediate reaction from India.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen in recent months as Islamabad battles TTP terrorists who operate out of sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Afghanistan forces trade fire in renewed border clashes
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout