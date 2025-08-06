WORLD
2 min read
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Suspected militants carry out attacks in Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. / Reuters
August 6, 2025

At least eight people, including five security personnel and three civilians, were killed in multiple suspected militant attacks across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In the Karak district, militants targeted a vehicle carrying paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel. Three soldiers and their driver were killed, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

Separately, in the Peshawar district, attackers struck another vehicle late Tuesday night, killing three people, including police inspector Ali Hussain.

In a third incident, a Frontier Corps staff member, named Attaullah, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while on leave in Lakki Marwat.

Violence has surged recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts bordering Afghanistan, including the tribal districts of North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, and Bajaur.

RelatedTRT Global - Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Recommended

According to the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 82 militant attacks and dozens of security operations took place across the country in July, resulting in 215 fatalities, including 37 security personnel, 124 militants, and 54 civilians.

Additionally, 199 people were injured, including 107 civilians, 56 security personnel, and 35 militants.

Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of failing to prevent militants from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of various militant groups, from carrying out attacks in Pakistan and then seeking refuge in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan denies the charges and reaffirms its commitment to not allowing cross-border militant operations.

RelatedTRT Global - 2025 brings surge in militant attacks for Pakistan
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps