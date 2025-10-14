ASIA PACIFIC
Pakistan, Afghanistan forces trade fire in renewed border clashes
Both Pakistan and Afghanistan accused each other of resorting to unprovoked firing.
Pakistan and Afghanistan report fresh clashes. / AP
October 14, 2025

​​​​​​​Fresh border clashes have broken out between Pakistani and Afghan forces following a brief ceasefire, according to local media reports.

Afghan Taliban and Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) terrorists opened unprovoked fire in the Kurram border, and the Pakistani Army responded with full force and intensity, Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV News reported on Tuesday.

Afghanistan said its forces launched a counterattack near the border after Pakistan initiated firing late on Tuesday, local broadcaster Tolo News reported, citing Mustaghfer Gurbaz, spokesman for the governor of eastern Khost province.

Clashes are still ongoing, he added.

There was no official reaction from Pakistan, but a security official told Anadolu, on condition of anonymity, that clashes broke out on the Shorko border in the Kurram tribal district.

He accused Afghan forces of initiating "unprovoked" firing and shelling on Pakistani border troops.

Dozens of soldiers were killed on Saturday in fighting between Pakistani and Afghan troops, some of the deadliest between the two sides since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

The clashes stopped late on Saturday after mediation by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to Kabul.

