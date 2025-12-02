WORLD
2 min read
Israel launches new raid into southern Syria despite Trump’s call for restraint
The cross-border incursion is the latest in a months-long campaign of Israeli attacks on Syria’s south, even as Washington urges dialogue and warns against further escalation.
Israel launches new raid into southern Syria despite Trump’s call for restraint
Two Israeli tanks and ten military vehicles entered the village of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya in the southern Quneitra. / AP
December 2, 2025

Israel carried out a fresh cross-border raid into southern Syria on Tuesday, blowing up an abandoned military outpost in Quneitra despite a public appeal from US President Donald Trump for restraint.

Syria’s state broadcaster Alikhbariya said two Israeli tanks and ten military vehicles entered the village of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya in the southern Quneitra countryside before demolishing the deserted site. 

Neither the Israeli military nor the Syrian authorities immediately commented.

RelatedTRT World - US warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

Ignoring Trump warnings

RECOMMENDED

The assault came less than 24 hours after similar Israeli raids on two nearby villages, part of a near-daily pattern of attacks targeting Syria’s south for months.

On Monday, Trump urged calm, saying it was “very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state.” 

He praised Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa as “working diligently” to create conditions for peace, calling the moment a “historic opportunity.”

Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes and over 400 ground incursions into southern provinces. 

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime last year, Israel also expanded its hold over the occupied Golan Heights by seizing the UN-patrolled buffer zone — a step that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings