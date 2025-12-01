US President Donald Trump has warned Israel against destabilising Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly assault by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous State," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

Trump praised Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, saying he is "working diligently" to ensure that "good things happen" for both countries.

"This is a historic opportunity ... for peace in the Middle East," he said.

His comments came amid continuing Israeli air and ground offensives inside Syria.

Since December 2024, Syria has recorded more than 1,000 Israeli air strikes and over 400 cross-border raids, as well as expansion of its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement.

Sharaa has said a permanent peace with Israel requires withdrawal to pre-December 8 borders.

Syrian president visited Washington in November as his government seeks to expand cooperation with regional and international partners in various fields after more than a decade of civil war.