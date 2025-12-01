US President Donald Trump has warned Israel against destabilising Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly assault by Israeli forces in the south of the country.
"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous State," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.
Trump praised Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, saying he is "working diligently" to ensure that "good things happen" for both countries.
"This is a historic opportunity ... for peace in the Middle East," he said.
His comments came amid continuing Israeli air and ground offensives inside Syria.
Since December 2024, Syria has recorded more than 1,000 Israeli air strikes and over 400 cross-border raids, as well as expansion of its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement.
Sharaa has said a permanent peace with Israel requires withdrawal to pre-December 8 borders.
Syrian president visited Washington in November as his government seeks to expand cooperation with regional and international partners in various fields after more than a decade of civil war.
Syria's political transition
The US president said he was "very satisfied" with developments in Syria under its new leadership.
"The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the country of Syria," Trump said in his post.
He added that Washington was "doing everything within our power to make sure the government of Syria continues to ... build a true and prosperous country".
Trump argued that sanctions relief had strengthened Syria's political transition following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024.
"One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people," he wrote.
A series of US sanctions have already been lifted, including the delisting of senior Syrian officials from UN and US terror-related sanctions.
The lifting of remaining sanctions, particularly the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, requires action from Congress, though the administration can waive them for 180-day periods, as it did in November.