The Israeli army raided a Syrian town in the southern Quneitra countryside early Monday in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that three Israeli vehicles patrolled the western parts of the village of Saida Al Hanout, while an Israeli drone flew over for surveillance.

Israeli forces transferred two tanks from the Al Burj point in Quneitra city to Al Hamidiyah in the north.

In a similar raid on Sunday, the Israeli troops set up two military checkpoints in the northern and southern parts of the countryside.