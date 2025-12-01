WORLD
Israeli forces raid Syrian town in Quneitra countryside
Three military vehicles deployed as Israeli drone flew over Saida al-Hanout village, reports local media.
An Israeli tank parked by the fence of the ceasefire line by Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Quneitra crossing, on March 2, 2025. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

The Israeli army raided a Syrian town in the southern Quneitra countryside early Monday in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that three Israeli vehicles patrolled the western parts of the village of Saida Al Hanout, while an Israeli drone flew over for surveillance.

Israeli forces transferred two tanks from the Al Burj point in Quneitra city to Al Hamidiyah in the north.

In a similar raid on Sunday, the Israeli troops set up two military checkpoints in the northern and southern parts of the countryside.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

Government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar Al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
