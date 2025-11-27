The Israeli army shelled the Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria on Thursday evening, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Israeli artillery fired three rounds at the eastern Tal al Ahmar in the Quneitra countryside, the state-run TV channel Alikhbaria reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.