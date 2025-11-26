MIDDLE EAST
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra in fresh violation of country's sovereignty
Government data show that the Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.
Israeli army construction equipment is working to reinforce military positions in Jubata al-Khashab and Samadaniyya on November 05, 2025. / AA
November 26, 2025

Israeli army forces have launched a new cross-border raid into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

A three-vehicle patrol moved into an area between al-Ajraf and Umm Batna villages in northern Quneitra on Wednesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israeli troops set up a military checkpoint in the area before they withdrew later, the outlet said.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli or Syrian authorities on the new raid.

Israeli incursions into Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

According to an Anadolu tally, the Israeli army has staged 46 raids in southern Syria in November.

Government data showed that the Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.

After the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

