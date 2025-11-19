Damascus has condemned a trip by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials to Syria's south, where they visited troops deployed in a buffer zone intended to separate the two countries' forces.

Syria "condemns in the strongest terms the illegal visit... considering it a serious violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it "a new attempt to impose a fait accompli that contradicts relevant Security Council resolutions".

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Defence Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accompanied Netanyahu.

The visit came hours after Netanyahu’s planned trial session on corruption charges on Wednesday was cancelled upon his request due to “a security matter.”

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

Separately, the Israeli army said in a joint statement with Shin Bet and police that several Israelis and Syrians were detained on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle weapons via the Syrian border to “a criminal network inside Israel.”