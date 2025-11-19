MIDDLE EAST
Damascus condemns Israel's Netanyahu visit to southern Syria
The condemnation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a field visit to the Israeli-seized buffer zone in Syria.
Netanyahu tours Israeli-seized buffer zone in Syria with senior army officials. (AP Archive)
November 19, 2025

Damascus has condemned a trip by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials to Syria's south, where they visited troops deployed in a buffer zone intended to separate the two countries' forces.

Syria "condemns in the strongest terms the illegal visit... considering it a serious violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it "a new attempt to impose a fait accompli that contradicts relevant Security Council resolutions".

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Defence Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accompanied Netanyahu.

The visit came hours after Netanyahu’s planned trial session on corruption charges on Wednesday was cancelled upon his request due to “a security matter.”

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

Separately, the Israeli army said in a joint statement with Shin Bet and police that several Israelis and Syrians were detained on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle weapons via the Syrian border to “a criminal network inside Israel.”

Five regular and reserve Israeli soldiers were among the detainees, who carried various weapons from Syria to a smuggling network in northern Israel on several occasions that they crossed the border, the statement said.

It added that Israeli forces found dozens of weapons in a similar operation last month and arrested three Syrians on suspicion of involvement in arms smuggling in southern Syria.

There was no immediate comment from Syria on the report.

Israeli incursions in southern Syria have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024, according to government data.

SOURCE:AA
