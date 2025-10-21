As tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border continue to simmer, the upcoming round of talks in Istanbul on October 25 offers a critical opportunity to the two neighbouring countries to solidify the fragile ceasefire brokered in Doha last week.

Mediated by Türkiye and Qatar, the Doha agreement marked a significant step in de-escalating hostilities between Islamabad and Kabul, driven by the issue of cross-border terrorism .

With Türkiye taking center stage as a trusted peacebroker, the upcoming Istanbul talks aim to transform this temporary truce into permanent peace.

For Pakistan, the stakes cannot be higher: Securing concrete commitments from Afghanistan to dismantle the alleged sanctuaries of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – a terrorist group responsible for a surge in cross-border attacks – and ensuring regional stability through diplomacy.

“The Istanbul round on October 25 now gives Türkiye an opportunity to (push the two countries) beyond temporary calm and towards a structured, verifiable peace framework,” Baqir Sajjad Syed, an Islamabad-based foreign affairs analyst, tells TRT World.

In Istanbul, Pakistan and Afghanistan expect to set up mechanisms for monitoring, verification, and sustained dialogue through technical committees, he adds.

“Doha produced the political breakthrough, while Istanbul is expected to operationalise it by defining what constitutes cross-border terrorism, how violations will be verified, and how disputes will be addressed,” he says.

Pakistan has faced a rising tide of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, resulting in scores of civilian and military deaths. It accuses the TTP of carrying out terrorist attacks, claiming they operate out of Afghanistan, with active backing from Islamabad’s arch-rival India.

Pakistan demands that the interim Taliban government rein in the TTP in Afghanistan, but Kabul denies the existence of the terrorist group in the country.

More than 500 Pakistanis, including 311 soldiers, have been killed in attacks carried out by the TTP this year alone.

Last week, Islamabad conducted air strikes in Kabul, targeting the head of the TTP, according to Pakistani officials.

The Taliban conducted counter-attacks on Pakistani military posts along the 2,600-kilometre border.

Türkiye’s mediation and strategic ties

Analysts say Türkiye leveraged its diplomatic credibility and counterterrorism expertise in Doha, playing an instrumental role in securing an immediate ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul.

Turkish mediators are now poised to take the peace process further in Istanbul later this week by establishing mechanisms for sustained dialogue between the two sides.

Türkiye’s mediation is particularly significant given its historical and strategic ties with both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ismail Ermagan, a professor of international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, says that Kabul holds “historical, cultural, and geopolitical significance” for the Turkish people, even though Ankara does not formally recognise the Taliban government.

“Pursuing peace diplomacy is quite natural. This process strengthens Türkiye’s regional mediation capacity and constitutes a critical turning point for border security and stability in South Asia,” he tells TRT World.

Türkiye’s experience combating the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, Washington and the European Union – and managing border insurgencies gives it unique insights into Pakistan’s concerns about TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan, Syed says.

Targeting the TTP threat

Pakistan has faced a surge in terrorist attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in the neighbouring country in 2021.

The spike in terrorist attacks in Pakistan has coincided with Kabul’s warming ties with New Delhi.