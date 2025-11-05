An Iranian man who crossed the Channel to the UK in a small boat has been sent back to France for the second time in less than two months.

According to British media reports, the man first arrived in the UK on August 6 before being returned to France on September 19.

He then made another attempt to reach the UK, arriving on October 18, but has now been flown back again as part of the latest tranche of 19 returnees under the "one in, one out" agreement with France.

The Iranian man told The Guardian that he had been a victim of modern slavery at the hands of people smugglers in northern France.

Under the agreement, which took effect in August, 94 irregular migrants who arrived in the UK illegally on small boats have been removed.

Related TRT World - Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal

‘My message is clear’