EUROPE
2 min read
Refugee sent back to France for second time under UK's 'one in, one out' border policy
Under the "one in, one out" agreement, for every refugee who arrives illegally in the UK and is returned to France in short order, one other individual will be permitted to enter Britain through a safe and legal route.
Refugee sent back to France for second time under UK's 'one in, one out' border policy
Migrants are brought ashore by a RNLI lifeboat in Dover, UK on May 23, 2022 [FILE]. / AA
November 5, 2025

An Iranian man who crossed the Channel to the UK in a small boat has been sent back to France for the second time in less than two months.

According to British media reports, the man first arrived in the UK on August 6 before being returned to France on September 19.

He then made another attempt to reach the UK, arriving on October 18, but has now been flown back again as part of the latest tranche of 19 returnees under the "one in, one out" agreement with France.

The Iranian man told The Guardian that he had been a victim of modern slavery at the hands of people smugglers in northern France.

Under the agreement, which took effect in August, 94 irregular migrants who arrived in the UK illegally on small boats have been removed.

RelatedTRT World - Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal

‘My message is clear’

RECOMMENDED

In return, 57 approved asylum seekers have been brought to the UK. Although the UK has sent back more migrants than it has accepted, both countries have committed to exchanging an equal number of people in each direction.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: "Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money. My message is clear: if you try to return to the UK, you will be sent back. I will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders."

The UK and France last summer reached a new migration deal aimed at curbing the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats, with a pilot scheme set to launch within weeks.

Under the "one in, one out" agreement, for every migrant who arrives illegally in the UK and is returned to France in short order, one other individual will be permitted to enter Britain through a safe and legal route—provided they have not previously attempted an illegal crossing.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida