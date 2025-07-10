WORLD
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Both leaders stressed the need to tackle people smuggling networks and called for broader EU cooperation.
The two leaders are reportedly exploring an agreement under which the UK would return migrants who cross the English Channel in boats back to France. / Reuters
July 10, 2025

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer met French President Emmanuel Macron at Downing Street to discuss migration policy and Middle East stability as part of the Franco-British Summit.

The two leaders on Thursday are reportedly exploring a possible agreement under which the UK would return some migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats back to France.

In exchange, France could send asylum seekers to the UK, particularly those with family connections in Britain.

The so-called “one in, one out” deal has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Macron said the two leaders would also address the Middle East.

"We have wars and destabilisation at the moment, hence why it is important to come together," he told reporters. “By getting Iran to agree to a nuclear deal, we can have security throughout the region. So we need to sit to ensure the sovereignty and the security of all our countries."

Restricting entry points into Europe, Macron said the UK and France are entering a new chapter of cooperation, including deeper economic integration and joint action on irregular migration.

Long-term solutions

Addressing Channel crossings, he said poverty is a key driver and that migrants are being exploited by criminal networks.

"We have common resolve in fighting this traffic and protecting our people and the men and women from these smugglers, and engage all countries that have a co-responsibility on our side," he said.

He added that restricting entry points into Europe and wider EU engagement are key to long-term solutions.

He said the process would begin with bilateral talks between the UK and France but must ultimately be "broadened" to include wider EU cooperation.

"We all agree the situation in the Channel cannot go on as it is,” said Starmer. “So we’re bringing new tactics into play and a new level of intent to tackle illegal migration and break the business model of the criminal gangs."

He said the two sides are updating the Lancaster House Treaties and the 2010 defence and security accords between the UK and France.

“As Europe’s only nuclear powers providing about 40 percent of European defence spending, we share a unique responsibility for the security of this continent,” Starmer said.

He added that London and Paris must lead efforts to support Ukraine.

“Later today, Emmanuel and I will bring the coalition of the willing together again to rally even more support to keep Ukraine in the fight for now, and to drive (Russian President) Putin to the negotiating table,” he said.

“On all these fronts, we are working to meet danger and uncertainty together with a show of force, a show of unity,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
