German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa to Berlin for talks on bilateral relations and migration.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Chancellor Merz said he wants to discuss Syria’s political transition, economic recovery, and the return of Syrian refugees with al Sharaa.

“The civil war in Syria is over, and the country now needs all its resources — above all the Syrian people — to rebuild the country,” the conservative leader said, adding that Syrian refugees are expected to begin returning to their home country.

“Many Syrians in Germany will certainly return to Syria of their own accord. We know a large proportion want to go back. We will encourage this and help the country rebuild quickly,” he said.

Related TRT World - Germany's Merz calls for 'strategic partnerships' to address global challenges during Ankara visit

Asked about deporting Syrian citizens who have committed crimes and expelling those without legal status or residence permits, Merz signalled his government will take a strict approach.