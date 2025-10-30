Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to strengthen Germany's partnership with Türkiye during his visit to Ankara, emphasising the distinctive nature of relations between the two nations.
"Türkiye and Germany share special and diverse relations - in foreign and security policy, as well as in migration, energy, and trade," Merz said in a social media post ahead of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.
Germany’s leader also emphasised his commitment to developing "strategic partnerships" to address new geopolitical challenges during the visit.
"We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships," he said, adding that "I want to further expand our close partnership. That's why I'm in Ankara meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan”.
Chancellor Merz, who formed the new German coalition government in May, is making his inaugural visit to Ankara on Thursday.
Ukraine and defence on the agenda
The visit is expected to centre on the ongoing war in Ukraine and peace initiatives in the Middle East, where Türkiye has positioned itself as a key mediator.
Talks are also likely to address other major topics such as migration and defence collaboration.
A significant development in the defence sphere came earlier this week when an agreement was signed on Monday for the supply of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye.
The aircraft are produced in the United Kingdom under a joint programme that includes Germany, Italy, and Spain — requiring approval from all four nations before any export can proceed.
Germany considers Merz’s visit significant as his spokesman says it is an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on major international and regional issues
"Türkiye plays an important role – not only as a NATO ally but also as a dialogue partner on many international political issues," deputy spokesperson for the government Steffen Meyer told reporters in Berlin.