As Germany awaits the swearing-in of Friedrich Merz as its new chancellor, his recent statements suggest a recalibration in Berlin’s approach toward Türkiye — a shift that emphasises strategic cooperation at a time when many officials in Europe are rethinking the security alliance with the US.

Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is set to take office on May 6, after his party won the February election.

While a question mark hangs over Türkiye's EU membership, Merz has hinted at a renewed focus on shared interests in security, migration, and economic partnership.

“Incoming Chancellor Merz has the potential to foster improved relations between Türkiye and Germany,” says Suay Nilhan Acıkalin, a Turkish foreign policy and political leadership expert, pointing to his campaign promises to strengthen bilateral ties.

Merz has acknowledged Türkiye's pivotal geographic position, straddling the Balkans, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, and its role as a critical NATO ally. The German leader views Türkiye as indispensable to European defence architecture, particularly at a time of rising global uncertainty.

Acikalin says Merz’s emphasis on reducing both American and Russian influence over German policy reflects a broader desire for strategic autonomy, one that could create new space for bilateral cooperation with Ankara.

Though Türkiye's relations with Germany have seen ups and downs in recent years, the two countries are closely linked. Germany is the single largest market for Turkish exports, more than 3 million Turks work in Germany and millions of German tourists vacation at Turkish beaches every year.

While stressing the importance of maintaining NATO unity, Merz has also called for enhanced dialogue with Türkiye to address common foreign policy challenges.

“As the US expects NATO allies to take more responsibility for their own security, European NATO allies should engage in a strategic dialogue with Türkiye on how we can better pursue our common foreign policy interests,” Merz told Anadolu Agency during an interview ahead of Germany's elections on February 23.

His approach suggests that Germany may seek a more pragmatic partnership, balancing cooperation with managed tensions, particularly as the EU grapples with broader questions about its own strategic autonomy, experts say.

A partner, not just a buffer: Reframing migration cooperation

Migration remains a central pillar of Merz’s Türkiye policy. He has signalled support for strengthening the 2016 EU-Türkiye agreement, which has been credited with reducing irregular migration into Europe.

Commending Türkiye's efforts in hosting millions of Syrian refugees, Merz underlined the importance of sustained collaboration to ensure regional stability and facilitate voluntary, safe returns.

Experts say that Türkiye’s role must be seen through a strategic lens rather than a transactional one.

“There’s a risk in treating Türkiye merely as a buffer zone,” said international relations expert Professor Aylin Unver Noi, who emphasised the importance of redefining Türkiye not just as a gatekeeper but as a long-term strategic partner.

Germany, under Merz, is expected to maintain strong political and financial backing for Türkiye’s refugee-hosting role — a stance likely to win quiet approval across the EU, even if broader political ties remain strained.

