Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a one-day visit to Spain and taken the opportunity to view Pablo Picasso's “Guernica.”

The move he made on Tuesday was laden with symbolism.

Among the last century's most famous paintings, “Guernica” depicts the horrors of war — specifically the bombardment of civilian targets. The enormous, black-grey-and-white painting features screaming women, flailing horses, and a gored bull.

Picasso used them to represent the bombing by Nazi and fascist Italian war planes of the town named Guernica in 1937, during Spain's Civil War.

The painting's distorted, cubist figures have since become a symbol of suffering, violence, and resistance. At the United Nations, a tapestry of it hangs at the entry to the Security Council's chamber.

Zelenskyy has referenced the painting before. In April 2022, while remotely addressing Spain’s parliament just months into Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine, he said:

“Imagine that people now — in Europe — live for weeks in basements to save lives. From shelling, from air bombs. Daily! April 2022 — and the reality in Ukraine is as if it’s April 1937. When the whole world learned the name of one of your cities — Guernica.”

“Possibly the world’s first anti-war painting”