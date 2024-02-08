Pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered at Madrid's renowned Reina Sofia Museum, displaying the powerful Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" imagery to denounce Israel's continued attacks on Gaza.

Against the backdrop of one of history's most evocative anti-war paintings, protesters unfurled Palestinian flags and called for an end to the violence that has plagued the region for months.

The demonstration, organised by the "Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against the State of Israel" group, marked the fourth month of Israel's assaults on Gaza.

As visitors to the museum paused before the haunting masterpiece, they were invited to join in a moment of silence to honor those who died in the conflict.

"Zionist Israel began systematically bombing the people of Gaza four months ago," read a statement issued by the demonstrators on social media.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging the Spanish government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel while halting arms purchases and sales to the Zionist state."

Related Spain pledges to continue funding for UNRWA amid Israeli propaganda

Historical resonance