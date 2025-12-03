Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili on Tuesday sharply criticised the BBC for airing what he called “completely unverified” allegations that authorities used a chemical agent to disperse anti-government protesters last year, according to the Georgian Public Broadcaster.

“It is very unfortunate that such a well-known media outlet as the BBC allows itself to broadcast completely unverified information and harm our country,” Kavelashvili said, drawing parallels to what he described as previous Western media “disinformation” campaigns involving former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili.

He said the BBC’s reporting misrepresented comments from Konstantine Chakhunashvili, a paediatrician featured in the investigation, claiming the doctor “never discussed that substance at all.”

“Let’s wait for the investigation,” he added, urging law enforcement to probe the matter thoroughly and questioning who might be “behind these coordinated actions” by media outlets, NGOs and opposition parties.