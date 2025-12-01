Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party has announced it will take legal action against the BBC over allegations that authorities used a chemical agent to disperse protests last November.

“We have decided to initiate legal proceedings against the BBC, a fake media outlet, in international courts,” the party said on Monday on Facebook.

A BBC article published on Sunday suggested that Georgian authorities used a “World War One-era chemical weapon” called “camite” to quell the demonstrations.

The Georgian Dream party said the article contained “absurd and false” claims based on the views of “specific individuals” and “interested parties.”

“Naturally, this so-called media outlet, which has been turned into a propaganda weapon of the ‘Deep State’, has presented not a single fact to substantiate this grave accusation,” the statement added.

‘Dirty propaganda material’