Italy’s president warns of 'dramatic consequences' if Europe fails to build common defence
Mattarella says failure to build common European defense shows ‘dramatic consequences’ of inaction.
Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, delivers a speech in the German parliament, on the occasion of Remembrance Day in Berlin on November 16, 2025. / AP
December 2, 2025

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has warned of “dramatic consequences” if Europe fails to build a unified defence structure, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.

“The failure to establish a common European defence today demonstrates all the dramatic consequences of inaction in the integration process,” Mattarella said while addressing participants at the Italy–Spain dialogue forum.

Pointing to continued “delays” in establishing a common defence, he urged the European Union to show “vision” and act with “urgency.”

“In a historical moment characterised by increasingly complex global challenges and an increasingly competitive geopolitical landscape, Italy–Spain collaboration is crucial to enabling Europe to play a leading role on the international stage,” he added.

Mattarella also reiterated that strengthening Europe’s ability to grow and create opportunities is “essential,” stressing the need to ensure equitable access to economic benefits.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
