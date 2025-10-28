Türkiye has called for immediate cessation of hostilities in the city of Al Fasher and its surrounding areas in Sudan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry also urged safe passage, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and an end to attacks on innocent civilians.

Saying that Ankara follows the latest developments in Sudan with deep concern and concurs with the statements made by the Arab League on the matter, the ministry condemned the atrocities committed against civilians in Al Fasher, which fell under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the weekend.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's unequivocal support for the unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Sudan and highlighted the importance of dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.