Sudanese groups have accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing civilians based on their ethnicities and plundering health facilities in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan.

“In a heinous massacre committed by the RSF yesterday evening in Al Fasher – adding to their widespread crimes across Al Fasher and the Darfur region – the RSF killed unarmed civilians on ethnic grounds in what amounts to an act of ethnic cleansing,” the Sudan Doctors Network said on Monday in a statement on X.

The medical group said dozens of people were killed by the RSF on Sunday, citing reports from its field teams.

“It remains difficult to access the affected areas due to the complete security collapse caused by the RSF,” the statement added.

Fighting raged on between the army and the rebel group on Sunday in the city, which serves as the humanitarian operations centre for the five Darfur states.

“Innocent people from Al Fasher are being subjected to the most heinous types of violence and ethnic cleansing,” the civilian-led Al Fasher Resistance Committees said in a statement.

The committee added that fierce fighting was still raging on in the city’s western part.

It warned that army forces, allied fighters, and civilians are facing extremely dire humanitarian conditions in the city amid a continued siege by the RSF and lack of food, logistical, and air support.

Over 1,000 civilians flee Al Fasher

A total of 1,117 new internally displaced people (IDPs) have arrived in Tawila in North Darfur state after fleeing the city of Al Fasher due to intensified violence, a Sudanese civil society organisation said Monday.

The Displaced Persons Coordination, a local NGO, said in a statement that 1,117 individuals from 360 families arrived in Tawila on Sunday after fleeing Al Fasher.

This brought the total number of displaced families reaching Tawila between October 18 and 27 to 831 families of 3,038 people, according to the same statement.

The displaced families “are living in dire humanitarian conditions and lack even the most basic necessities for survival,” Adam Regal, spokesperson for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced Persons, a local NGO, told Anadolu Agency.

“These families urgently need life-saving services, including water, healthcare, nutrition, food, shelter, protection, education, and psychosocial support,” Regal said, urging the UN and humanitarian agencies to intervene immediately.