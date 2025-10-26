Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has said it had seized full control of Al Fasher, the last major urban centre in western Darfur outside its control, as fierce clashes continued between the army and the paramilitary.
The announcement on Sunday came just hours after the RSF claimed it had captured the army's main base in the city, which it has besieged since May 2024.
The Popular Resistance in Al Fasher, a group allied with the army, said the city “is still holding out against RSF attacks.”
The Al Fasher Resistance Committees, a civilian group, confirmed that the city is witnessing fierce fighting between the army and RSF forces.
In a statement on Sunday, the group said it had "extended control over the city of Al Fasher from the grip of mercenaries and militias," referring to the Sudanese army, which it has been fighting since April 2023.
AFP could not independently verify the claim, and the army and its allies did not respond to requests for comment.
Access to the region remains extremely limited due to intense fighting.
Local pro-army fighters, the Popular Resistance, accused the RSF of running a "media disinformation campaign" to weaken morale, insisting residents were still "resisting in the face of terrorist militias".
The local resistance committee, a pro-democracy group, said the targeted infantry division, the Sixth Division, was "just empty buildings," with the army now based in "more fortified positions".
Turning point
Since August, the RSF has intensified artillery and drone attacks on Al Fasher, eroding the army's last defensive lines after about 18 months of siege.
RSF videos on Sunday appeared to show fighters celebrating beside a sign marked "Sixth Infantry Division", while footage from across Darfur purportedly showed crowds celebrating alongside RSF fighters.
If confirmed, the capture of the city would mark a major turning point in Sudan's two-year war, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly 12 million people.
It would bring all five Darfur state capitals under RSF control, consolidating its recently established parallel administration in Nyala.
Analysts have warned this could effectively partition Sudan, with the army holding the north, east, and centre, and the RSF dominating Darfur and parts of the south.
Humanitarian disaster
Around 260,000 civilians, half of them children, remain trapped in Al Fasher without aid or food. Four UN agencies warned on Thursday that thousands of malnourished children are at "imminent risk of death" amid the collapse of health services. Reports of killings, sexual violence, and forced recruitment were mounting daily, they added.
The UN last month voiced alarm over potential massacres targeting non-Arab communities in Al Fasher, similar to those reported after the RSF captured the nearby Zamzam camp in April.
"This is the worst-case scenario for civilians," Hudson said, warning that the RSF is likely to keep abusing civilians and targeting anyone seen as loyal to the army.
Despite repeated international appeals, the two sides, who have both been accused of committing atrocities, have ignored calls for a ceasefire.
Representatives from the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates met in Washington on Friday to "advance collective efforts toward peace and stability in Sudan" and a transition to civilian rule, according to US senior advisor for Arab and African affairs Massad Boulos.
The four countries reaffirmed their support for a September peace proposal that called for a three-month truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire and civilian governance.
Sudan's army-aligned foreign ministry said its top diplomat was in Washington for talks on "supporting peace in Sudan," though the army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council denied reports of indirect negotiations in the US.