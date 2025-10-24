At least five civilians were killed and more than 10 others injured Thursday when a drone operated by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a civilian gathering in Al Fasher, capital of the North Darfur state, local media reported.

The casualties took place on Thursday but were announced on Friday.

A “suicide drone” belonging to the RSF exploded in the city’s central market, killing five people and wounding 10 others, local sources told the Sudan Tribune news outlet.

Separately, eyewitnesses told Sudan News on Friday that Sudanese army air defences intercepted drones launched by the RSF flying over Khartoum International Airport, marking the fourth consecutive day of such attacks.

The RSF began launching attacks on the airport, along with the other vital targets in Khartoum state, on Tuesday, just as the facility was set to reopen after a closure of more than two years.