Sudan's Khartoum airport faces third day of drone attacks by RSF militias
Khartoum airport was targeted by RSF drones again, while Sudan's security sources confirmed no significant damage to the facility.
Residents experience panic as drones strike Sudan’s capital airport. / AP
October 23, 2025

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday carried out a new wave of drone strikes on Sudan’s Khartoum International Airport for a third consecutive day.

Seven drones reportedly hit the airport and adjacent southern neighbourhoods, causing panic, Sudan News cited witnesses as saying.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the airport, according to the outlet.

The RSF began launching attacks on the airport, along with the other vital targets in Khartoum state, on Tuesday, a day before the facility is set to reopen after a closure of more than two years.

The airport received its first civilian passenger flight on Wednesday.

No major damage occurred in the airport after the RSF attacks, security sources told Rakoba News.

According to the newspaper, recent assaults on the country's most vital facilities indicate “a shift in the nature of the conflict" between the RSF paramilitaries and the Sudanese army, from ground confrontations to the use of drones as a tool of military and political pressure.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the reports.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

SOURCE:AA
