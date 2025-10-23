Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday carried out a new wave of drone strikes on Sudan’s Khartoum International Airport for a third consecutive day.

Seven drones reportedly hit the airport and adjacent southern neighbourhoods, causing panic, Sudan News cited witnesses as saying.

Sounds of explosions were heard in the airport, according to the outlet.

The RSF began launching attacks on the airport, along with the other vital targets in Khartoum state, on Tuesday, a day before the facility is set to reopen after a closure of more than two years.

The airport received its first civilian passenger flight on Wednesday.

No major damage occurred in the airport after the RSF attacks, security sources told Rakoba News.